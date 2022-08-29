IRIS MCCLAIN v. LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTMAN & FASCETTA, LLC, et al.

Torts — Legal malpractice — Adequacy of claim

Iris McClain, appellant, filed, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a civil complaint against Edward Christman, an attorney, and his law firm, the Law Office of Christman & Fascetta, LLC (collectively “Appellees”), alleging fraud, legal malpractice, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and punitive damages. Appellees filed a motion to dismiss, which Ms. McClain opposed. Ms. McClain thereafter filed a motion for summary judgment, which Appellees opposed. The court ultimately granted Appellees’ motion and dismissed Ms. McClain’s complaint because Ms. McClain had failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

