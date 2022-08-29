JERRY WEEMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Merger of robbery and assault

Following a June 10, 2020 incident in Eastport, Maryland, the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County filed a four-count indictment charging Appellant Jerry Weems with robbery, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and theft under $100. After a bench trial, the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County found Mr. Weems guilty of all four charges. The court sentenced Mr. Weems to 15 years (suspending all but 13 and a half) for robbery, and a consecutive ten years (suspending all but five) for second-degree assault. The court merged the remaining convictions into the sentence for second-degree assault. In this appeal, Mr. Weems presents three questions for our review …

Read the opinion