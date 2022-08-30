Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates joins Curio Private Wealth in merger

Bluespring Wealth Partners LLC on Monday announced the partnership of Chevy Chase-based Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates, a Bluespring firm since 2015, with Curo Private Wealth.

Bluespring Wealth Partners, a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings, brought about this partnership by collaborating with Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates and recently acquired Curo Private Wealth to merge both firms under the Curo Private Wealth brand.

The reimagined Curo Private Wealth is led by Managing Director and Partner Anne McCabe, Managing Director and Partner Anne Marie Laboe, the leader of Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates since May 2021, and Atricia Roberts, operations manager and financial adviser.

Founded in 1981, Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates is an established wealth management firm with a strong reputation, long-standing relationships and significant depth of capabilities. Founder Bernard Wolfe hand-selected Laboe, as his successor.

Curo Private Wealth is a dynamic firm with unique aptitude in serving clients, led by energetic and highly experienced female founder, McCabe.

The firms’ decision to merge was driven by their shared partnership with Bluespring Wealth Partners. Together, the three firms envisioned the opportunity to combine the two to meet a shared goal of greater client impact. By partnering, both teams can leverage a deeper pool of knowledge, expertise, and experience.

Drawing from a deeper pool of financial experts, Curo Private Wealth now benefits from the combined firms’ extensive capabilities to serve multiple generations of clients, which will address a diverse and evolving set of needs and drive the firm’s next phase of growth and success.

The Curo Private Wealth merger exemplifies Bluespring Wealth’s ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of, and elevating, its partner firms. Curo is one of the top financial advisory firms in the Mid-Atlantic region, a reputation that will only be bolstered by its merger with Bernard R. Wolfe & Associates.