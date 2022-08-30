Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

UMD Smith School relaunching online Master of Science in business analytics

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2022

The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is relaunching its online Master of Science in Business Analytics (OMSBA) program with increased flexibility for early to mid-career working professionals from a wide array of academic and professional backgrounds, looking to make data-driven business decisions leveraging the power of analytics.

The program’s new iteration replaces required, synchronous class sessions with both asynchronous learning and periodic live touchpoints with the faculty. The 30-credit program will have fall and spring start dates and can be completed in as little as 16 months. The first cohort begins in January 2023. Students will use essential tools like Python, R, SQL and Tableau as they build skills in the business application of predictive analytics, data management, statistical modeling and decision science. Course topics range from predictive analytics and big data/ai to a number of domain electives in marketing, finance and supply chain analytics.

