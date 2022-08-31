ANDREW G. SLUTKIN

SENIOR PARTNER

SILVERMAN THOMPSON SLUTKIN WHITE

Andrew G. Slutkin, senior partner at Silverman Thompson Slutkin White, is a trial attorney for complex civil litigation representing plaintiffs in catastrophic injury, such as medical malpractice, wrongful death and product liability.

His expertise and trial skills have landed favorable multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for his clients. He is regularly credited for “unprecedented results” for his clients that are achieved through his unique judgment, care, resources, determination, talent skills and experience.

Slutkin has also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law since 2002, teaching Medical Malpractice Litigation. He is

admitted to practice law in Maryland, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Baltimore and his Juris Doctor from the Duke University School of Law.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

The most important thing I do in my job is help people who have been catastrophically injured and/or suffered catastrophic losses due to the death of a close family member. All of my clients have suffered life-altering injuries or financial losses, and need help to live as best they can for the rest of their lives.