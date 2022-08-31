Chris Schantz | Northrop Grumman Corp.

Chris Schantz, a program manager with aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman Corporation, is the newest member of The Arc Baltimore’s Board of Directors.

Schantz brings a strong background in project management and leadership experience in several key functional roles – including supply chain and operations, contracts, and financial management – to his new role as a member of The Arc Board.

Schantz was elected to The Arc Baltimore Board during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony, which also featured the election of new officers and award recognitions for those who have gone above and beyond in their service to The Arc. The organization previously announced that Robbie Thompson, an assurance senior manager for EY, had been elected to its board of directors.