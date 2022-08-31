Danielle Buynak Horner | Erin Levitas Foundation

Danielle Buynak Horner was named director of community outreach with The Erin Levitas Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing sexual assault through early education.

As director of community outreach, Buynak Horner manages donor communications, supports grant and proposal development, oversees fundraising strategy and supports donor, sponsor and partner opportunities with the Foundation.

Before joining the Erin Levitas Foundation, she served as director of development for the Brody Jewish Center Hillel at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she directed fundraising efforts, managed communications outreach and cultivated donor relationships.

Buynak Horner has a Bachelor of Arts in literature and creative writing from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia and a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing – nonfiction from Eastern Washington University in Spokane, Washington.