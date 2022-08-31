Debi Howard | Erin Levitas Foundation

The Erin Levitas Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing sexual assault through early education, hired Debi Howard as director of program strategy and experience.

As director of program strategy and experience, Debi Howard manages the Foundation’s digital communication strategy and implementation, including program design, marketing and cultivating relationships among partners and sponsors. Through her volunteer contributions to the Foundation over the past three years, she developed a passion for advancing its mission of touching as many lives as possible with its message of sexual abuse prevention, healing and hope

Howard brings more than 25 years of experience in digital marketing, marketing strategy and user experience to her work for the Erin Levitas Foundation. She was principal and art director for an award-winning advertising agency that she owned from 1995 to 2009. A University of Maryland alumna, Howard holds a degree in graphic design and certifications in digital marketing and front-end web development.