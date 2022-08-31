KERRY D. STATON

MANAGING PARTNER

SCHOCHOR & STATON

While many medical malpractice attorneys have seen firsthand how an injury can affect a victim’s life, Kerry D. Staton, founder and managing partner of Schochor & Staton, lived it. As a child, Staton witnessed his mother suffer severe brain damage as a result of negligent surgical care, which led to her being confined to a nursing facility the rest of her life. This experience led him to practice law on behalf of helping victims of medical malpractice and stronger patient rights.

Staton’s commitment to helping victims and his favorable reputation amongst his peers got him elected as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers – a membership that is restricted to the top 1% of lawyers in each state. He was also appointed as a commissioner to the Attorney Grievance Commission, and was named Baltimore Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers in 2022. He was also a recipient of the same award in 2013 and 2018.

Staton is a member of the Maryland Association for Justice and the American Association for Justice. He regularly speaks and testifies on the issues of law, medicine and tort reform. He attended Oberlin College and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

The most important thing I do in my job is to help restore the lives that have been shattered by medical negligence. Although I am unable to erase the damage done, I bring justice to the aggrieved under the law to help relieve their pain and improve their quality of life.