LAURA G. ZOIS

PARTNER

MILLER & ZOIS

Laura G. Zois is a partner at Miller & Zois, specializing in medical practice litigation and personal injury. Prior to co-founding her firm, she defended

insurance companies and corporations and used that experience to represent injured victims. Zois focuses on representing those who have been injured in birth and death cases against people and corporations who have endangered the lives of others.

Zois consistently obtains multi-million dollar verdicts for her clients, serving as a fearless and zealous advocate. She is a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only national organization of the country’s leading trial lawyers. She was inducted as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a prestigious honor that only accepts the top 1% of trial lawyers in each state.

If Zois could change one thing about the legal profession in Maryland, she would change the tort-reform laws.

“Unfortunately for the citizens of Maryland, there are tort-reform laws that exist that stand in the way of families receiving fair compensation. Maryland has contributory negligence and draconian caps on non-economic damages,” she stated.

Zois regularly advocates on behalf of her clients and testifies before Maryland legislators to demonstrate how the people of Maryland are unfairly impacted by the tort-reform laws. She is a member of the American Association for Justice and has been honored as a Super Lawyer by the Maryland Super Lawyers Magazine consistently for the past 10 years. She has also been recognized as a Top 50 Women Lawyer and a Top 100 Lawyer of Maryland.