MICHAEL J. SCHREYER

LEAD INJURY LITIGATION COUNSEL

ALPERT SCHREYER

As a founding partner and the lead injury litigation counsel at Alpert Schreyer, a medical malpractice firm serving Maryland and the District of Columbia, Michael J. Schreyer has seen firsthand the physical and financial toll an injury can cause. He believes that without a fair and full verdict, a victim may never fully recover from an injury.

Schreyer is a member of the Interstate Trucking Group of the American Association of Justice, a member on the National Advisory Board of the Association of Plaintiff Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America, and the Medical Malpractice Section of the Maryland Association for Justice.

He regularly contributes his time to the Pope John Paul II Academy and Big Brothers Big Sisters and causes that aid others.

He earned his Juris Doctor in 1988 from The Washington and Lee University School of Law.

What is one aspect of your profession you would like to change?

I believe there is a danger that the construction and application of the rules of civil procedure is becoming more important than the goal of providing a forum for a fair outcome for the litigants. The rules of civil procedure should always be seen as a means to providing a fair outcome and not an end in themselves.