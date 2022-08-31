SECU Maryland donates $100K to UMD children’s hospital for emergency services area

SECU on behalf of the SECU MD Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, announced Wednesday it has committed $100,000 to the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital for an enhanced and newly renovated pediatric psychiatry emergency services area.

The donation, pledged over the next five years, is the largest amount to date from SECU to the hospital.

Committed to creating a stronger Maryland by supporting health and wellness, empowering access to education, and serving as a catalyst for community development, the donation builds on a decade-long relationship between SECU and the hospital and seeks to help address the ongoing pediatric mental health crisis.

While housed within the existing emergency room, the renovated, dedicated space will provide a safe, private and quiet environment, featuring four patient care rooms, a dedicated occupational therapy room and play area, a bathroom with shower and a small nurse’s station for staff. Additionally, it will further support the collective ability of the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital Departments of Psychiatry, Social Work and Child Psychiatric Emergency Services to evaluate a patient upon arrival, initiate active treatment, provide psychiatric occupational therapies, and leverage child life to better improve patient and family care.