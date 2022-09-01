Andy Wayne | Catholic Charities

Andy Wayne, a strategic, mission-focused leader with more than 20 years of experience in communications, is joining Catholic Charities as its new director of communications.

Wayne comes from Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, where he served as director of marketing and communications for the past five years. Most notably, he identified and implemented strategic priorities for effective marketing of the hospital’s programs and services, in addition to executing the redesign of its internal and external websites.

Before joining Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, Wayne spent 12 years with Baltimore Hebrew Congregation in positions that evolved from the director of youth activities to the director of engagement and communications where he led media and agency awareness efforts.

Wayne is a Texas native and holds a Bachelor of Science from Metropolitan State University of Denver where he studied behavioral sciences.