Anthony May | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorney Anthony May received the 2022 Maryland Legal Services Corporation Rising Star Award.

This distinction is presented to an attorney who has practiced law for 10 years or less and has significantly contributed to expanding access to justice by serving the civil legal needs of low-income Marylanders or advancing the delivery of civil legal services.

May represents clients in a variety of complex litigation matters including assisting employees with disabilities in obtaining accessible technology and accommodations in the workplace, representing individuals who have been wrongfully convicted, commercial litigation disputes and fighting workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The 2022 Awards Reception is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Westminster Hall in Baltimore.