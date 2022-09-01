Dr. Stephanie Brown, Judy Smith and Scott Springmann | Howard Hospital Foundation

Howard Hospital Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to Howard County General Hospital, named three to the foundation’s board of trustees, adding Dr. Stephanie Brown, Judy Smith and Scott Springmann.

Brown has been a family physician for more than 25 years and practices with Kaiser Permanente’s urgent care centers and Clinical Decision Unit. In addition, Brown is a credentialed and certified life coach and owner of Stephanie Brown Coaching. Her community service includes work through the Columbia chapter of Jack and Jill of America and the Iota Lambda Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She was honored as a “(S)hero” by the Women’s Giving Circle of Howard County.

Smith is owner and chief operating officer of On Point Consulting with expertise in governance, strategic planning, financial management, risk management, mergers and acquisitions and systems and software engineering. A veteran of the aerospace and defense industry, Smith was called back from retirement to serve as program manager for the Office of the Senior Acquisition Executive of the National Security Agency. She holds board positions with Leadership Howard County and the Women’s Giving Circle of Howard County.

Springmann is market president and senior vice president for Truist, a financial services company formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust. Springmann brings almost 25 years in the banking and financial services industry. As part of his community involvement, he is co-chairing the event committee for Howard County General Hospital’s Golf Tournament this fall. He also served on the event committee for Heroes in Health Care, which recognized the heroism of front-line staff and raised more than $300,000 to benefit the hospital.