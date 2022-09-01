IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES BRADLEY CURTIN, JR.

Estates and trusts — Personal representative — Petition for litigation of counsel fees

This appeal arises from the decision of the Orphans’ Court for Calvert County relating to administration of the Estate of James Bradley Curtin, Jr. (“Mr. Curtin” or “the decedent”). Specifically, appellant, James Bradley Curtin, III (“JBC III”), the Personal Representative of the Estate, challenges the court’s ruling on his Petition for Litigation of Counsel Fees, as well as its ruling on the Exceptions to the Second and Final Administrative Account filed by the decedent’s wife, Adrienne Curtin, appellee.

