Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES BRADLEY CURTIN, JR.

By: Unreported Opinions September 1, 2022

Estates and trusts — Personal representative — Petition for litigation of counsel fees

This appeal arises from the decision of the Orphans’ Court for Calvert County relating to administration of the Estate of James Bradley Curtin, Jr. (“Mr. Curtin” or “the decedent”). Specifically, appellant, James Bradley Curtin, III (“JBC III”), the Personal Representative of the Estate, challenges the court’s ruling on his Petition for Litigation of Counsel Fees, as well as its ruling on the Exceptions to the Second and Final Administrative Account filed by the decedent’s wife, Adrienne Curtin, appellee.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo