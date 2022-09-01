Lou Williams | Maryland Humanities

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2022

Maryland Humanities welcomes Lou Williams as the organization’s operations manager. She graduated from University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Arts in both history and cultural anthropology.

After graduation, they served two terms with AmeriCorps in Colorado. Following AmeriCorps, she served as the Director of the Food Bank Network of the San Luis Valley in rural Colorado. Before joining the Maryland Humanities team, they were an administrative assistant for a healthcare foundation that worked to increase access to quality healthcare in an area where health care services are limited

