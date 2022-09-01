Xuejing Duan, arzad Ahmadi, Lyneia Richardson and Diane Walsh | McDaniel College

Xuejing Duan was promoted to assistant professor of data analytics at McDaniel College while the school added three new full-time faculty members in Farzad Ahmadi, Lyneia Richardson and Diane Walsh.

Duan, who previously served as a lecturer in McDaniel’s data analytics program, formerly was a biostatistician at the George Washington University and has served as a guest lecturer at the University of the District of Columbia, as well as a guest lecturer and research/teaching assistant at Virginia Tech. She has both a master’s degree in data analysis and applied statistics and a doctorate in educational research and evaluation from Virginia Tech in addition to a master’s degree in assessment and evaluation from the University of Akron. Her bachelor’s degree is from Zhengzhou University in China.

Ahmadi is a new assistant professor of physics and engineering at McDaniel. Ahmadi, whose research interests include phase-change heat transfer, ice physics, low Reynolds number fluid mechanics, and elasticity, has authored numerous academic journals and book chapters. He was previously a postdoctoral research associate in the mechanical engineering department at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) fellow for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He earned a doctorate in engineering mechanics from Virginia Tech, where he was a postdoctoral research fellow and graduate research and teaching assistant. He was also named the college of engineering’s “outstanding doctoral student.” Ahmadi also holds a master’s degree in mechanics of structure from Sharif University of Technology in Iran.

Richardson is an assistant professor of counseling at McDaniel. Richardson is a licensed psychologist with more than 10 years of experience providing direct therapy services for individuals, groups, couples, and families in a variety of clinical and community settings, including substance abuse treatment centers, hospitals, university counseling centers and private practice. She is the owner and founder of Melanated Women’s Therapy LLC, which focuses on addressing the mental health needs of women of color as well as maternal mental health. She received a doctorate in counseling psychology from Howard University, a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Johns Hopkins University, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from North Carolina A&T State University.

Walsh joins McDaniel as an assistant professor of counseling. Her research areas of interest include social class, religion and spirituality in counseling, and education. She teaches courses, such as group dynamics and appraisal procedures for counseling. Prior to this role, Walsh served as program director and assistant professor of clinical mental health counseling at Neumann University in Aston, Pa. She has worked at clinical placements in three different states across four major metropolitan areas. She is also involved in a number of professional organizations, such as the American Counseling Association. Walsh earned a doctorate in counselor education and supervision at Loyola University Maryland, a master’s degree in counseling psychology at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Iowa State University.