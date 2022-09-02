ARTIS ANTHONY MCDANIEL, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Due process — Nol pros of lesser-included offenses

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Artis Anthony McDaniel, III, appellant, was convicted of robbery. Appellant raises two issues on appeal: (1) whether the trial court plainly erred in allowing the State to nol pros the lesser-included

offenses of second-degree assault and theft because doing so violated his constitutional right to a fair trial, and (2) whether the trial court plainly erred in allowing the State to nol pros those offenses without providing a reason for doing so in violation of Maryland Rule 4-247(a).

