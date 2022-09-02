Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

HOWARD T. TYSON, SR. v. MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT OF ASSESSMENTS AND TAXATION, et al.

By: Unreported Opinions September 2, 2022

Civil litigation — Statute of limitations — Untimely filing

Howard T. Tyson, Sr., appellant, challenges the granting, by the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, of a motion by appellee First Home Mortgage Corporation (“FHMC”) to dismiss Mr. Tyson’s complaint, the court’s denial of Mr. Tyson’s motion to vacate that judgment, and the court’s failure to enter an order of default against appellee Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (“the SDAT”).

Read the opinion

