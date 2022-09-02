Jeff Glock, Dan Morrison and Phaedra Stewart | UB Foundation

The University of Baltimore Foundation has announced the appointment of Jeff Glock, Dan Morrison and Phaedra Stewart to its board of directors, each for a renewable three-year term.

Glock, senior director with Altus Group, oversees some of the firm’s most complex appeals and valuation matters. He began his career working in industry and gained his foundation in auditing, taxation, and business consulting services at a “Big 4” accounting firm. As the founder of Altus’ East coast real estate consulting practice, Glock’s expertise includes areas such as real estate valuation techniques, appraisals, appeals, incentives, abatements, and exemptions. He has practiced property tax valuation and tax advisory work in most industries on all property types, including: healthcare, senior housing multi-family housing, industrial, hospitality, retail, centrally-assessed properties and special use properties. Glock was recognized by SmartCEO Magazine as one of Baltimore’s SmartCPAs. Previously, he served as the President of the University of Baltimore Alumni Association and has twice received the University’s Turner Service Award.

Morrison founding partner and wealth adviser of Jacob William Advisory, a wealth management firm with the mission to empower clients to pursue their financial goals, started his career in the financial industry first as a branch manager in banking and then as a financial representative for a top financial services and insurance firm, Maryland Agency Financial Group. He became a partner with MAFG in 2003, co-founding Jacob William Advisory three years later. Morrison has held the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) professional certification since 2001. He has also earned the professional designation of Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) as well as Chartered Adviser for Senior Living. Morrison serves as a board member for The Pro Bono Counseling Project and is a member of the Audit and Finance committee for The University of Baltimore Foundation.

Stewart, founder of Seriously…Positive LLC, a firm that provides human resources-related consultative services to organizations of all sizes and professional coaching services to organizations and individuals. Previously, Stewart was vice president of human resources at LifeBridge Health, a health care organization with about 10,000 employees working in multiple greater Baltimore locations. In that role, Stewart was responsible for the daily HR operations at Sinai Hospital. She also oversaw employee and labor relations, workforce development, and occupational health for the entire enterprise. Prior to her position at LifeBridge, Stewart was senior director of HR at Kaiser Permanente. Outside of her professional life, Stewart has served on the boards of several local organizations, including the Baltimore Alliance for Careers in Healthcare and the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys and currently serves as a member of the Rotary Club of Baltimore and Syracuse University’s D.C. Regional Council. Stewart has also volunteered for many UB alumni events.

The new members, all of whom are alumni of The University of Baltimore, will participate in fundraising and other activities designed to provide financial support to the University.