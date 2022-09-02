Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MASSOUD HEIDARY v. CITY OF GAITHERSBURG, et al.

By: Unreported Opinions September 2, 2022

Civil litigation — Statute of limitations — Untimely filing

In February 2021, Massoud Heidary, appellant, filed a complaint in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County against Montgomery County, Maryland (the County) and the City of Gaithersburg (Gaithersburg), appellees. That complaint raised three counts: Count I – Denial of Due Process as to the County, Count II – Denial of Due Process as to Gaithersburg, Count III – Unconstitutional Taking Without Compensation as to Gaithersburg.

Read the opinion

