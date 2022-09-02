STEPHEN NIVENS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Plea agreement

In 2008, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted appellant, Stephen Nivens, of first-degree sex offense and first-degree burglary for an incident that occurred in 1987. On direct appeal, this Court reversed the convictions and remanded for a new trial. Nivens v. State, No. 1389, September Term, 2008 (filed February 23, 2010). In 2011, following the remand, Nivens entered an Alford plea to second-degree sex offense and first-degree burglary. The court sentenced him to a total term of 40 years imprisonment.

