TYRELL WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions September 2, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Vehicle search

Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and related offenses, Tyrell Williams, appellant, presents for our review a single issue: whether the court erred in
denying his motion to suppress “the search of the car in which the firearm and ammunition were recovered.”

Read the opinion

