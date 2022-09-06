Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

COMPTROLLER OF THE TREASURY v. LEADVILLE INSURANCE COMPANY

By: Unreported Opinions September 6, 2022

Tax law — Exemption — Non-insurance-related income

Following an audit of Macy’s Retail Holding, Inc. (“MRHI”), the Comptroller of the Treasury (“Appellant”) assessed $23,831,054.34 in taxes, penalties, and interest from Leadville Insurance Company (“Appellee”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Macy’s, Inc. (“Macy’s”), the parent company for the Macy’s franchise, during the 1996-2003 tax years. Appellant’s assessment was upheld by the Comptroller’s Hearings and Appeals Section and the Tax Court.

