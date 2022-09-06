HUNTER DAKOTA GATEWOOD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Discovery — All written reports or statements

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, Hunter Dakota Gatewood, appellant, was convicted of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it and possession of crystal methamphetamine. His conviction was based in part on testimony from Jeanine Hotchkin, a latent fingerprint examination expert. On appeal, Gatewood contends that portions of Hotchkin’s testimony should have been excluded either as hearsay or because the State failed to provide Gatewood’s known-print card—on which Hotchkin relied—in discovery.

