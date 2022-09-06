Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

HUNTER DAKOTA GATEWOOD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions September 6, 2022

Criminal procedure — Discovery — All written reports or statements

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, Hunter Dakota Gatewood, appellant, was convicted of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it and possession of crystal methamphetamine. His conviction was based in part on testimony from Jeanine Hotchkin, a latent fingerprint examination expert. On appeal, Gatewood contends that portions of Hotchkin’s testimony should have been excluded either as hearsay or because the State failed to provide Gatewood’s known-print card—on which Hotchkin relied—in discovery.

Read the opinion

