JEREMY BROOKE-THODOS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Firearm possession by disqualified person
When a police officer attempted to arrest Jeremy Brooke-Thodos, appellant, pursuant to an outstanding arrest warrant, appellant dropped a blue sweatshirt he was carrying and ran away. Ultimately, the police caught him and placed him under arrest. Thereafter, the police found a pistol wrapped inside the blue sweatshirt appellant had dropped. The State thereafter charged appellant with numerous offenses stemming from the incident.
