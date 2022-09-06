Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JEREMY BROOKE-THODOS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions September 6, 2022

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Firearm possession by disqualified person

When a police officer attempted to arrest Jeremy Brooke-Thodos, appellant, pursuant to an outstanding arrest warrant, appellant dropped a blue sweatshirt he was carrying and ran away. Ultimately, the police caught him and placed him under arrest. Thereafter, the police found a pistol wrapped inside the blue sweatshirt appellant had dropped. The State thereafter charged appellant with numerous offenses stemming from the incident.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo