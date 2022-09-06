National security company Peraton opening sector HQ in Prince George’s County

Peraton Inc., a Reston, Virginia-based national security company with offices across the country, has signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 18,102 square feet of space within Melford Town Center in Prince George’s County.

Peraton intends to relocate its global health and financial solutions sector headquarters from McLean, Virginia to the 466-acre mixed-use business community by late fall. Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Daniel Rasmussen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the client in this transaction.

Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Blvd., a four-story building containing 150,000 square feet of Class ‘A’ commercial offices space. With 18,000 employees worldwide, Peraton delivers trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. The company serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health and state and local markets.

Featuring an exterior constructed of full-length ribbon windows, 16901 Melford Boulevard earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for satisfying green and sustainable requirements in the construction of the building’s core and shell. Design features include systems to reduce water and energy usage, enhanced daylighting and the use of building materials to help promote the health and well-being of tenants.

Located at the intersection of US Route 50 and MD Route 3/301 in Bowie, St. John Properties has developed more than 1 million square feet of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail space at Melford Town Center. The business community contains a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, and more than 85,000 square feet of additional commercial and retail space is planned.

It is located approximately 18 miles from BWI Airport and 25 miles from Baltimore and Washington. Nearly 120,000 vehicles pass the mixed-use community via US Route 50 on a daily basis. St. John Properties and partner Somerset Companies are currently constructing The Aspen at Melford Town Center, a 388-unit luxury apartment complex with the first building scheduled to deliver next year.