NHUT DANIEL FRAWLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions September 6, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Attempted voluntary manslaughter

Following trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, a jury found Nhut Daniel Frawley, appellant, guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Thereafter, the court sentenced him to 10 years’
imprisonment with all but 8 years suspended for attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Read the opinion

