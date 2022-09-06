NHUT DANIEL FRAWLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Attempted voluntary manslaughter
Following trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, a jury found Nhut Daniel Frawley, appellant, guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Thereafter, the court sentenced him to 10 years’
imprisonment with all but 8 years suspended for attempted voluntary manslaughter.
