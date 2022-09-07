Aditya Desai | Md. Humanities

Maryland Humanities welcomes Aditya Desai as the organization’s program officer for literary programming. He joins the organization after a decade-long career as a writing teacher, literary editor amd administrator, and freelance book consultant.

Desai has led literary programming with CityLit Project, Enoch Pratt Free Library, Asian Pasifika Arts Collective and many other organizations in Maryland and beyond. He sees literature as the key to creating community and opening spaces of meaningful, nuanced conversation. Desai has an MFA in creative writing from the University of Maryland, College Park. He has published his own writing and that of others in multiple online magazines.