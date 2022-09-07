Claire Miller | Mercy Personal Physicians

Claire Miller, MSN, FNP-C, has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville. Miller is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and works with Mercy’s Dr. Robert Boughan to provide care to patients of all ages from newborns to geriatrics. She treats and diagnoses patients with acute illnesses, including cold and flu as well as chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Miller earned her Master of Science in nursing from the Maryville University Walker College of Health Professions in St. Louis, Missouri. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in Baltimore. Miller is a member of the American Nurses Association and American Association of Critical Care Nurses.