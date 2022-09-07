J.W. Verret | Lawrence Law

Renowned securities law litigator and professor J.W. Verret has joined Lawrence Law LLC as of counsel.

Verret joins partners Greg Lawrence and Erinn Maguire on the Lawrence Law securities litigation team and will provide invaluable insight on cases involving securities, corporate and financial fraud and internal investigations.

With more than 20 years of experience, Verret dedicates his practice to representing clients in investigations and litigation concerning securities and financial regulations, cryptocurrency regulations, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) matters, and corporate governance.

He is also a tenured professor of securities law, corporation law, banking law, and accounting at the George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School. Previously in his career, he served on the SEC’s Investor Advisory Committee (IAC), where he advised the SEC Chairman and Commissioners on investor protection rules and policies. During his term on the SEC IAC, he was the chairman of the market structure and exchange regulation subcommittee.