Jason Haray | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Jason Haray has joined Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP as an associate.

Haray joined BGL with a desire to protect the rights of vulnerable individuals. He represents clients in a diverse array of civil rights issues, including disability rights, housing discrimination, employment discrimination, and the rights of people behind bars. His practice also includes appeals and criminal defense.

Before joining the firm, Haray worked as a Dunn Legal Fellow at the ACLU of Virginia. The Dunn Fellowship is awarded to exceptional recent law school graduates who are passionate about defending civil rights and civil liberties, particularly of disenfranchised communities. In this role, Haray worked on a class action case and various civil rights cases protecting the rights of incarcerated individuals. Prior to that, Haray clerked for the Honorable Michael H. Simon on the United States District Court for the District of Oregon.

Haray received his Juris Doctor cum laude from Harvard Law School. While attending law school, he served as a student attorney for the Harvard Criminal Justice Institute, where he represented juvenile and adult clients in district court in a variety of criminal proceedings, including suppression hearings and arraignments. He also sat on the Harvard Civil Rights – Civil Liberties Review Editorial Board as a content editor.

During law school, Haray worked as a law clerk for the Ohio Justice and Policy Center. There, he advocated for the rights of incarcerated clients. Haray has also interned for the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, Capital Post-Conviction Project of Louisiana, and the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.