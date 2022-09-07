Jeffrey W. Peyton | Duane Morris

Jeffrey W. Peyton has joined Duane Morris LLP as a partner in the firm’s Corporate Practice Group in its Baltimore office.

Prior to joining Duane Morris, Peyton was a principal at Miles & Stockbridge.

Peyton is a commercial finance lawyer who represents national and regional banks, asset-based lenders, mezzanine lenders, financial institutions and other business creditors in a variety of commercial loan transactions. Previously, he served as the judicial clerk to the Honorable Althea M. Handy of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City.

During law school, Peyton clerked for the U.S. Department of Justice’s criminal appellate section, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Office of General Counsel and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. His prior career was as a licensed financial adviser and financial analyst.