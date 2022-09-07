Jesse D. Martin | Edge

Jesse D. Martin has joined Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Maryland, Washington, Virginia and Pennsylvania as senior vice president, advisory services. Martin, who brings nearly 23 years of commercial real estate experience to this new position, was formerly senior vice president for Avison Young.

In his new role, Martin will advise commercial real estate owners, investors and companies on all aspects of their commercial real estate requirements throughout the Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland and Washington region with a focus on the commercial office, flex/office and warehouse/industrial asset classes. This includes tenant representation assignments for existing or under-construction buildings, managing acquisition or disposition activities for property owners and investors and sourcing financing to complete transactions.