Julia Jasken | McDaniel College

McDaniel College President Julia Jasken was selected to the board of directors of the CollegeBound Foundation in Baltimore.

Jasken, who became McDaniel’s 10th president on June 1, 2021, is a champion of both the liberal arts and McDaniel’s student-centered mission. The CollegeBound Foundation works exclusively in Baltimore public schools to encourage and enable students to pursue a postsecondary education and McDaniel has partnered with the organization since 2008 to provide full-tuition scholarships to Baltimore City high school students.