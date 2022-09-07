Karen Evander | C-360 Agency

The C-360 Agency, an integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, marketing, social media, digital strategy and advertising, announced the promotion of Karen Evander to director of client services.

Evander previously held the senior account executive position where she was responsible for a majority of the agency’s largest clients. In her new role, Evander will ensure that all associates deliver on C-360’s high standards for client service and marketing strategy.

Evander has been with the agency for more than eight years, beginning when it was known as Clapp Communications, rising from account coordinator to account executive to senior account executive. Her previous experience includes communications and events consulting with non-profits as well as roles with a regional advertising agency and in business-to-business marketing.

Evander is the recipient of many awards and recognition for her work, including Public Relations Society of America, Maryland Chapter “Best in Maryland” awards.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in journalism from the University of Maryland, College Park.