Nancy Novak | Weston Solutions

Nancy Novak, the chief innovation officer at Weston Solutions, has joined the World Trade Center Institute’s Board of Directors. She has more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry. Novak is currently focused on cutting edge technology, lean practices, and creating an innovative culture through diversity of thought – all which can add value, improve return on investment, and disrupt the construction industry.

Novak is heavily involved in organizations that lead the way for technology and is an advocate for women’s leadership.