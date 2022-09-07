Robin Rhee, Scot Johnson and Samuel Demisse | World Trade Center Institute

The World Trade Center Institute added Robin Rhee, Scot Johnson and Samuel Demisse to its board of directors.

Rhee, the president of Rhee Brothers Inc., operates one of the largest Asian food importers and distributors in the United States. The company employees 200 people and generates more than $200 million in revenue annually. Previously, Rhee and his brother ran an Asian food distribution business in California. Rhee received WTCI’s Maryland International Business Leadership Award this year.

Johnson, vice president of human resources for the Americas for Pandora, has expertise in strategic human resource functions, organizational development, workflow process improvement, staff productivity, high-impact learning, leading HR department turnarounds, and more. He is a Bowe Fellow, having participated in WTCI’s Emerging and Developing Global Executives program.

Demisse, the founder of Keffa Coffee, launched the company, named for the Ethiopian province where he grew up, in 2006 after noticing a dearth of Ethiopian coffee imports in the U.S. It is now a $10 million business that is expanding at approximately 10% annually. He has placed 2nd and 3rd in the U.S. Coffee Cup Tasters Championship. He is a recipient of WTCI’s 2022 Maryland International Business Leadership Award.