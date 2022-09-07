Samantha Lange | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, named Samantha Lange as acquisitions associate in the multifamily division. She was formerly manager of acquisitions for Fogelman Properties.

Lange will support the activities of CRC’s Multifamily Acquisitions team in its ongoing efforts to identify, analyze, and acquire value-add and core multifamily investments in targeted submarkets throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast portions of the US. Her responsibilities will include screening new multifamily opportunities, assessing markets, overseeing the economic analysis, underwriting, and monitoring the due diligence process. Lange will also play a role in post-closing activities and in efforts to transition recently acquired assets to CRC’s asset management and operations teams.