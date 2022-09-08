10 Md. groups share in $4M grant from Enterprise Community Partners

Enterprise Community Partners Thursday announced 10 Maryland organizations and six from Michigan will be awarded 2022 Thome Aging Well grants, part of a four-year, $19 million program to help older adults living in affordable communities age safely and securely at home.

Funded by the Edward N. and Della L. Thome Memorial Foundation, Bank of America trustee, the program awarded $4 million in grants this year, ranging from $190,000 to $300,000, to scale aging-in-place initiatives with a track record of success by housing operators and public housing authorities in Maryland and Michigan.

After a competitive application process, Enterprise awarded grants to 10 proven and scalable programs in Maryland and six in Michigan. In total, the Thome Aging Well grants will provide essential support to over 4,000 older adults to help enhance wellbeing, reduce isolation, and allow them to age with dignity in their homes. Best practices learned from the grantees will be shared across the field of affordable and public housing providers serving older adults.

The grant recipients from Maryland are:

AHC Greater Baltimore

Cedar Lane Senior Living

Community Housing Partners

Enterprise Community Development

Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation

Homes for America

Housing Authority of Baltimore City

Ambrose Housing Aid Center Inc.

The Community Builders

Unity Properties

