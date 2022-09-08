DAVID NORTON PORTER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Plea agreement — Breach

On August 16, 2018, David Norton Porter, appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County to sexual abuse of a minor in case number 03-K-17-005290, and three counts of filming child pornography in case number 03-K-18-002222. Thereafter, on November 2, 2018, the court sentenced him to a total of 35 years’ imprisonment with all but 15 years suspended in favor of 5 years’ probation.

Read the opinion