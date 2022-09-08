Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hughes Network Systems chosen to help bridge digital divide in Costa Rica

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2022

Hughes Network Systems LLC, an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, Thursday announced that Itellum Comunicaciones Costa Rica S.R.L., a licensed internet service provider (ISP), selected Hughes managed satellite services to deliver high-speed internet throughout Costa Rica.

The managed solution combines capacity from the Hughes JUPITER 2 high-throughput satellite (HTS) with JUPITER ground network equipment, enabling Itellum to offer internet service to Costa Ricans who live and work where fiber and wireless services are not available.

