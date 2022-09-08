JABARI JAHI TATE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Reckless endangerment

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Jabari Jahi Tate, appellant, was convicted of reckless endangerment and unlawfully wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun on his person and in a vehicle based on evidence that he fired a handgun close to three individuals during an altercation. On appeal, he contends that the evidence was insufficient to support his conviction for reckless endangerment because the State did not produce evidence that the gun was operable, that Tate fired the gun, or that he did so in a manner that posed a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to others.

