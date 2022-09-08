Leadership Maryland accepting applications for Class of 2023

Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023.

The organiaztion’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. The chosen class will reflect a cross-section of the state by including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, age and gender.

To be considered for the Class of 2023, application packages must include:

Completed application, available online only at www.LeadershipMD.org

Paid non-refundable application fee of $250

Two references

One letter of recommendation

Authorizing official statement from applicant’s supervisor or CEO (unless applicant is self-employed or are their own supervisor)

Professional color photo

Completed application packages and registration fees must be received by Leadership Maryland (PO Box 2442, Easton, MD 21601) by Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. Upon acceptance of the application, candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview with members of the Leadership Maryland selection committee.

The selected Class of 2023 will be announced in early February 2023.