MEA launches Maryland Offshore Wind Workforce Training Grant Program

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) Thursday announced the availability of $800,000 in funding for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Maryland Offshore Wind Workforce Training Grant Program, a competitive grant program that assists new or existing workforce training centers entering the offshore wind supply chain and workforce.

Applications must be received Nov. 15 by 5 p.m.

The offshore wind industry continues to reflect growth and state grant funds are provided to awardees to offset the costs of establishing and/or operating an offshore wind specific workforce education and training center. Proposed projects must be located in Maryland and provide offshore wind training, education, and an employment pathway. Training and education programs should be structured to support the larger American offshore wind market and related industries, including but not limited to technical trade skills and safety standards.

MEA will consider applications for new or existing workforce training centers owned and/or operated by emerging businesses, including minority-owned emerging businesses, nonprofit organizations, governmental entities, and academic institutions that are expanding their course offerings for the offshore wind industry. MEA calculates grant awards as 75% of the total project costs. Awards shall not exceed $400,000 per applicant. Applicants must contribute at least 25% of the total project costs as matching funds or in-kind services.

MEA strongly encourages applicants representing and working to empower Maryland’s underserved communities and veterans of the Armed Forces to apply to the program. Applicants that received grant funding from this program in a previous fiscal year may apply for additional grant funding from the FY23 program.