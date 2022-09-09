Adventist HealthCare awards 3 $20K scholarships to area nursing students

Gaithersburg-based Adventist HealthCare has selected three students attending area nursing schools to become the first recipients of its Lucy Byard Scholarship, a $20,000 award created to help address racial and economic disparities in education and health care.

The scholarship honors the legacy of Lucy Byard, who in 1943 sought medical care from the Washington Sanitarium in Takoma Park, the precursor to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center. Because she was black, Byard was transferred to what is now Howard University Hospital, which Adventist HealthCare has helped manage since February 2020. This scholarship is part of a set of equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives at Adventist HealthCare.

Each of the three students – Tianna Lawrence of Howard University, Erica Martell of Stratford University and Junior Philogene of Washington Adventist University — will also be eligible to apply for an additional $20,000 next year if they continue to meet the academic and need-based criteria.

All three have overcome tremendous obstacles to achieve their dream of helping others, and all three are pursuing a career in healthcare to lift others and to give back to their community.

Adventist HealthCare has pledged $500,000 to the scholarship over the next five years. The General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists each have contributed $150,000. The intent is to endow the scholarship through donations from individuals, business leaders, foundations and other sources of charitable giving.

Adventist HealthCare is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington region, and one of the largest employers in Maryland. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group and Imaging.