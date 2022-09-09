Bloomberg series examines racism in public health

The Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Department of the History of Public Medicine are partnering to offer a three-part seminar series: “Racism in Public Health: Historical Perspectives and Current Challenges.”

The series aims to confront the historical and ongoing forms of racism that exist in the field of public health, while learning about alternative methods of conducting public health that have attempted to resist and challenge such legacies. Each session of the series will include three components: a historical perspective from an expert in the field, a current perspective from someone working on a connected issue today, and discussion.

Each session will be livestreamed and recorded. For additional information and to register: