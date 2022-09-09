ADVERTISEMENT

PART TIME ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Part Time Assistant Attorney General to the Maryland Department of Labor.

Closing Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022.

See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.