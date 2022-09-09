PointsBet Retail Sportsbook launches at The Riverboat on the Potomac

PointsBet, in partnership with The Riverboat on the Potomac LLC, comprising Bodhi-Naav, a minority woman-owned business, and Delmock Technologies Inc., a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Friday announced the opening of PointsBet Retail Sportsbook, Maryland’s newest retail sportsbook.

The Riverboat on the Potomac has been a staple of the local community for 28 years and is one of Maryland’s four Off-Track Betting facilities. The riverboat is located in Colonial Beach on the Virginia side of the Potomac River, but because the betting lounge, restaurant, liquor store and other facilities are located over the Maryland state line, the Riverboat contributes to Maryland lottery revenue and pays other Maryland state taxes.

The PointsBet Retail Sportsbook at The Riverboat on the Potomac was designed to offer sports fans and bettors in the DMV area elite sports viewing and betting experiences. The retail sportsbook, located in The Riverboat on the Potomac, will feature 21 high-resolution screens, a bar setup with food and beverage offerings, an exclusive lounge area, booth seating, and standing room. Guests visiting the sportsbook, which is part of the larger 1,000-person capacity facility, will not only enjoy an enhanced sports viewing experience but will also enjoy the Riverside location with stunning views.

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.